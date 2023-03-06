Rachael Ray: Syndicated Series Ending After 17 Seasons

Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 years on the air. The series, which premiered in syndication in 2006, will finish its run at the end of this season. On weekdays, viewers could tune in to watch Ray talk to celebrities, cook up meals in the kitchen, and more.

More was revealed about the end of the series in a press release.

“After 17 years of celebrity interviews, delicious meals, makeovers and advice on how to experience life the Rachael Ray way, syndicated daytime talker Rachael Ray is signing off at the end of this season.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray said. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

“When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

Rachael Ray debuted in national syndication on September 18, 2006 to immediate ratings success, finishing its first season as the No. 1 syndicated strip launched in the 2006-2007 season. Over the course of 17 years, the show was nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, winning for Outstanding Talk Show three times. The syndicated daytime talker has been praised by critics across the country. Ray’s recognitions include: The Hollywood Reporter’s list of “20 Power Players of Food Media” in 2019, Forbes No. 69 of “Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities” in 2013, Forbes No. 78 of “100 Most Powerful Women” in 2010, People’s Choice Award for “Favorite TV Chef” in 2010, Forbes “10 Most Influential Women Chefs” in 2010, American Women in Radio and Television Tribute Award in 2009, as well as TelevisionWeek’s “Syndication Person of the Year” in 2007.

In May, Ray will be inducted into the prestigious Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame for her achievements in television.

Ray recently launched a new production company Free Food Studios with Intentional Content, focusing on producing and distributing “in the kitchen content” created by Ray and serving as a platform for the introduction and development of new and upcoming epiruean talent.”