The Steve Wilkos Show: Daytime Talk Show Renewed through 2022

The Steve Wilkos Show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It was just announced the syndicated TV show has been renewed through 2022.

The daytime talk show is hosted by former Chicago cop Steve Wilkos and covers a wide variety of topics, including current events, crime, family, and relationships.

The Steve Wilkos Show is currently in its 13th season and will continue through at least 2022.

Stamford, Conn. – March 5, 2020 – NBCUniversal Television Distribution has renewed its hit talk show “The Steve Wilkos Show” for two more seasons in national syndication, it was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution. “The Steve Wilkos Show” is known for tackling issues such as family and criminal justice, true crime and relationship conflicts. The show is hosted by the straightforward, tough-talking Steve Wilkos, a former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine, a background that shaped and has distinguished his point of view from other daytime hosts. The show currently is in its 13th season and celebrated its 2,000th episode Feb. 24. “For 13 years, Steve Wilkos has established himself as one of daytime TV’s most reliable hosts in national syndication,” Wilson said. “Steve is sincere and his genuine desire to help people is truly the key to the show’s success. We look forward to two more years of amazing shows from Steve and his very talented team.” “I’m glad that I can continue to bring justice into my guests lives and provide a platform for their powerful stories to be heard,” Wilkos said. “The show has evolved so much over the years that I’m excited to see what the future holds.” “It is because of our guests, passionate fans, and dedicated staff and crew who believe in our mission that we have been able to be successful for so long,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “We look forward to continuing sharing true-crime stories, recognizing everyday heroes and helping our guests get the truth they deserve.” For the 2019-20 season “The Steve Wilkos Show” is averaging 1.4 million daily viewers, delivering one of the youngest audiences among all the daytime syndication programs. “The Steve Wilkos Show” has been a steady performer for its 13 seasons in broadcast syndication, including a +11% household ratings increase this season vs. its premiere season back in 2007-08. The +11% household ratings growth “The Steve Wilkos Show” has produced is the most among all the syndicated talk shows since the 2007-08 season. “The Steve Wilkos Show” continues to deliver for its local station partners by building +25% over its lead-in and by growing +10% from its 1st quarter hour to its 4th quarter hour this season among the key women 25-54 demographic. “The Steve Wilkos Show” is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows including “Maury,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” and “Judge Jerry.””

