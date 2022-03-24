Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 10? Has the BET Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. In the new season, the Payne family welcomes its newest member, Baby Malisa, as Malik becomes a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather. With the arrival of a beautiful new baby, Malik and Lisa begin to change.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 738,000 viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 44% in the demo and up by 34% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 24, 2022, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for season 10? This show was revived in 2020 after being cancelled in 2013. It does well for a scripted series on BET so I think it will likely be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne cancellation or renewal news.



