Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Five Renewal Announced for BET Comedy Series

The Browns and the Wilsons will be back for more craziness. BET has renewed the Assisted Living TV series for a fifth season. The fourth season finished airing in October 2023.

A family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck with Nicolas S. Duvernay, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake, and Chet Aknewe in recurring roles. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors (reprising their roles from Meet the Browns).

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 468,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership.

The Assisted Living renewal is part of Perry’s new multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group. Other renewals that are part of the deal include BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season eight), Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season six), and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (season 11 overall). On BET+, the renewed shows include Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season three), Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season five), Tyler Perry’s Bruh (season four), and All The Queen’s Men (season four). In addition, a new scripted series called Route 187 has been ordered.

A premiere date for the fifth season of Assisted Living will be revealed later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the Assisted Living comedy series? Are you glad to know that BET has renewed the show for a fifth season?

