Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Four Ratings

BET has done well with its comedy series in the past, and they’ve become a staple for the cable channel. Tyler Perry’s House of Payne is now in its 10th season. Will Assisted Living last as long? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck with Nicolas S. Duvernay, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake, and Chet Aknewe in recurring roles. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors (reprising their roles from Meet the Browns).

For comparisons: Season three of Assisted Living on BET averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 559,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Assisted Living TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?