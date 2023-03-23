Menu

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 10 Viewer Votes

Published:

Tyler Perry's House of Payne TV show on BET: canceled or renewed for season 11?

(Photo by: BET)

The laughs keep coming in the 10th season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like House of Payne is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of House of Payne here.

A BET family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems in the suburbs of Atlanta. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. The Payne family welcomed its newest member, Baby Malisa, when Malik became a father. CJ and Janine are the baby’s grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather.

What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the House of Payne TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Tyler Perry’s House of Payne should be cancelled or renewed for a 11th season on BET?

