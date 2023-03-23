Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 10 Ratings



The Payne family knows how to bring the laughs — and the ratings. The sitcom family’s been revived twice and accumulated more than 300 episodes, but BET viewers can’t seem to get enough. Still, nothing lasts forever. Will this be the year House of Payne is cancelled, or will it be renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems in the suburbs of Atlanta. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. The Payne family welcomed its newest member, Baby Malisa, when Malik became a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season nine of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 550,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



