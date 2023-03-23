Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Five — Has the BET Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Mr. Brown’s clothing get any louder? Has the Assisted Living TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy series airing on the BET cable channel, the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck with Nicolas S. Duvernay, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake, and Chet Aknewe in recurring roles. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors (reprising their roles from Meet the Browns).



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 573,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 21% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Assisted Living stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 23, 2023, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living for season five? The cable channel has had great success with its pair of comedy series. I think it’s a safe bet to say that Assisted Living will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Assisted Living TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series instead?