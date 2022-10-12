Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Five — Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The outrageous drama continues. Has Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Oval, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A primetime soap opera airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. In the fourth season, Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House.



The fourth season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 704,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.



As of October 12, 2022, Tyler Perry’s The Oval has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s The Oval for season five? The series has remained one of the top-rated scripted shows on cable, so as long as Perry and company want to keep making it, I do not doubt that The Oval will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?