Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Four Ratings



This very dramatic series has been one of the top-rated scripted series on cable in recent years. Last season, live viewership actually rose, an unusual occurrence as more people switch to streaming and delayed viewing. Will The Oval continue to succeed? Will this BET show be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. In the fourth season, Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 932,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Oval TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?