Seinfeld: Jerry Seinfeld Hints About Revisiting the NBC Comedy’s Series Finale

Seinfeld fans could be in for a treat. At a recent appearance in Boston, Jerry Seinfeld teased the possibility of something happening with his namesake show. He didn’t say what that something could be, but with many popular shows getting rebooted – anything is possible. The Frasier revival arrives this week.

Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards starred in the comedy series created by Seinfeld and Larry David. Seinfeld aired for nine seasons on NBC between 1989 and 1998.

Seinfeld said the following, per Boston.com:

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret. Here’s what I’ll tell you. OK? But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see.”

Video of the moment is below.

What do you think? Were you a fan of Seinfeld? Do you want to see the series revived?