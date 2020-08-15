The Oval: Season Two; Production Wraps Early for Tyler Perry BET Series

The Oval started production on its second season earlier this month at Tyler Perry’s studios in Atlanta, and filming of the 22 episodes is now complete. In fact, the series wrapped production two days ahead of schedule.

Deadline revealed that “the 377 actors and crew members were regularly tested, with all COVID-19 tests coming back negative as Perry’s quarantine bubble held up for a second consecutive production.” The second season of Sistas was shot at the studios in July.

The cast of The Oval includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law.

Season two of the BET series will continue to follow the White House journey of the main characters.

Perry now has plans to film new episodes of two more of his shows back-to-back — Ruthless and Bruh — which both stream on BET+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Oval TV show? Will you watch season two of the BET drama?