Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Four Renewal Announced for BET Drama Series

There will be plenty of more drama in Washinton DC. BET has renewed The Oval TV show for a fourth season. The third season finishes airing tonight.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Season three begins as the President and First Lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways. Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out..

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 937,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 10% in viewership.

Today, BET also renewed Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a fifth season. Production on both series’ new seasons will begin this spring.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Oval TV show on BET? Are you glad that this show has been renewed for a fourth season?

