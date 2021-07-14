Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Three; New Series Regulars Announced by BET

Tyler Perry’s The Oval is returning to BET for the second half of its second season next week, and the cable channel has now released news about the upcoming third season. Three new faces are joining the cast – Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas.

The current cast of the series includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon.

The series follows an alternate version of the present time and takes us into the White House to follow the President. BET revealed more about the cast additions in a press release.

“In anticipation of the can’t-miss midseason premiere of Tyler Perry’s The Oval season two, BET announces new series regulars added to the popular Tyler Perry franchise. Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas join the acclaimed series for season three as series regulars premiering this Fall. Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon star in the one-hour drama. On the jaw-dropping midseason premiere episode titled ‘The Target,’ Barry is desperate to find his daughter; Hunter and Victoria share a power struggle concerning a terrorist; and Lilly lays down a few ground rules for Donald as they discuss the terms of their marriage. Tyler Perry’s The Oval returns with NEW episodes Tuesday, July 20 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. NICK BARROTTA plays “Allan” Allan is the dutiful assistant to the President’s Chief of Staff, Donald Winthrop, and unsuspecting boyfriend to Ellie, the Press Secretary whose eyes are opened to the criminal antics of the First Family. Kaye Singleton plays “Simone” Simone is the beautiful and “in the know” Second Lady. Wife to Vice President Eli, she stands by her husband, and supports him as they go against the President and First Lady. Russell Thomas plays “Eli” Eli is the Vice President of The United States of America. He is handsome, charismatic, and is devising an undercover scheme to overthrow the President. About Tyler Perry’s The Oval This summer’s guilty pleasure, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

A premiere date for season three will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET? Do you plan to watch the second half of season two and season three once they arrive?