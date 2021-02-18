The Oval: Season Two Ratings

Last year, Tyler Perry’s The Oval performed very well for BET in the ratings and inspired a spin-off series, Ruthless, for the BET+ streaming service. How will the second season perform? Will The Oval be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 968,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



