Couples Therapy: Season Four of Showtime Docuseries Resumes Next Month

Get ready for more Couples Therapy. Showtime has announced that the second half of season four will return next month with nine new episodes available for binge viewing on Paramount+, with episodes airing weekly on the cable network.

The series follows Dr. Orna Guralnik as she helps couples deal with relationship problems. Showtime released a press release with more about the series’ return.

“COUPLES THERAPY follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions. The series brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. The second part of season four invites viewers back to the couch, where Dr. Orna Guralnik navigates a thorny brew of recriminations, conflict and painful truths with four new couples. Guralnik delves into the crisis of a deaf man and his hearing partner torn between sexual freedom and commitment, a young couple haunted by trauma and buried secrets, a long-married pair trapped in cycles of bickering and avoidance and a therapist-writer duo locked in a zero-sum battle of sacrifice and grievance that pushes Orna to question her own methods.”

The trailer for Couple Therapy is below. The series returns on May 23rd.

What do you think? Have you watched this Showtime series? Do you plan to watch its return next month?