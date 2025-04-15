Duck Dynasty: The Revival: A&E Sets Premiere Date for Sequel of Reality Series

Get ready to revisit the Robertson family. A&E has announced Duck Dynasty: The Revival will premiere on the network next month. The original series aired on the network for 11 seasons before it ended in 2017.

This sequel series will follow Willie Robertson (above), his wife, and their children. A&E shared a press release with more information about the series.

“After eight years, The Robertsons are returning to A&E in the new series “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” premiering on Wednesday, May 28 at 9pm ET/PT. The first season of one-hour episodes will run for ten consecutive weeks. The series has already been greenlit for a season two. “Duck Dynasty: The Revival” centers on Willie and Korie Robertson as they navigate life with their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, now part of the next generation carrying on the Robertson legacy at their Louisiana homestead. As the family business expands beyond ducks, Willie and Korie bring their signature wit and down-home charm while they explore the future of Duck Commander, support their children through marriage, parenthood, and entrepreneurship, and work to keep their legacy alive. However, Willie quickly realizes that this next generation isn’t as Robertson as he originally thought. The original “Duck Dynasty” aired for 11 successful seasons on A&E, drawing as many as 11.8 million viewers at its peak, becoming the most-watched non-fiction series in cable history. The Robertsons stepped away from the series in 2017 to pursue other interests. Now, The Revival brings back familiar faces like Miss Kay, Uncle Si, and other beloved family members, while catching up with the now-grown next generation—John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, and Rebecca—as they build families and lives of their own. “Duck Dynasty: The Revival” is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions for A&E. Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Will Nothacker and Gardner Reed executive produce for Spoke Studios, and Jeff Conroy is showrunner and executive producer. Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson, John Luke Robertson and Zach Dasher executive produce for Tread Lively. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb and Jonathan Partridge executive produce for A&E.”

More photos for the upcoming series are below.

