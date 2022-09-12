American Gigolo: Season One Viewer Votes

Julian’s past is going to be tough to escape in the first season of the American Gigolo TV show on Showtime. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Gigolo is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of American Gigolo here.

A Showtime romance and crime drama series, the American Gigolo TV show stars Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, and Leland Orser. Guests include Wayne Brady, Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross, and Melora Walters. Set in Los Angeles in the present day, the story follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) 15 years after he was wrongfully arrested and convicted for murder. He’s now been released from prison and must navigate complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (O’Donnell) seeks to uncover the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago. She unearths a much larger conspiracy along the way.





