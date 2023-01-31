Three Women: Showtime Cancels New Drama Series as Part of Rebranding

Three Women has been cancelled at Showtime. The new drama series has been filmed but won’t be aired as a part of the decision to rebrand and refocus the cable channel. The first season is currently being shopped to other outlets, per Deadline.

Starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori, the Three Women series is based on the 2019 bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo. The series follows a group of women on a crash course to radically change their lives. Written over the course of eight years, Taddeo drove across the country six times to “embed herself” in the women’s lives.

The cancellation news comes as it was announced that Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms would be rebranded. The linear channel will be named “Paramount+ with Showtime”, while the channel’s streaming content will be pulled into the Paramount+ service.

As part of that move, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced that the company “will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

Freshman series Let the Right One In and American Gigolo have also been cancelled.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Three Women? Will you watch it at another outlet?

