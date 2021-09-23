Let the Right One In: Showtime Orders Vampire Drama Series Starring Demián Bichir

Showtime has ordered Let the Right One In – a new vampire series starring Demián Bichir. The series is based on the Swedish novel and film of the same name.

Showtime revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has given a series order to the elevated genre drama LET THE RIGHT ONE IN. Led by Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the series also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas) and Jacob Buster (Colony). Award-winning playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, PENNY DREADFUL), who wrote the pilot, will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Seith Mann (HOMELAND, #FreeRayShawn, Blindspotting), who directed the pilot and will also direct additional episodes. LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is produced by Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer) with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers. The 10-episode series will go into production in New York City in early 2022. The announcement was made by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is executive produced by Hinderaker, Mann and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios). Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer. Bichir will serve as a producer on the series.”

A premiere date and additional details will be released at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Let The Right One In on Showtime?