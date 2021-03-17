Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation: Showtime Orders 19th Century Drama Series

Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation is headed to Showtime. The cable network has ordered the drama which takes place during the 19th century and follows Shaka’s rise to power. Antoine Fuqua, from Training Day, is behind the new series.

Showtime revealed more about the new drama in a press release. Check that out below.

“SHOWTIME has announced that it has placed a series order for the hourlong drama SHAKA: KING OF THE ZULU NATION, executive produced and directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). An epic drama centered around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to warrior king, the series is produced by CBS Studios, Propagate and Fuqua Films and created and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika (The Terminal List). They also executive produce with Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. Rooted in actual events, SHAKA: KING OF THE ZULU NATION tells the story of the Zulu Empire chief Shaka and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history’s most seminal figures. In ferocious battles that test the body and soul, in alliances that test the bonds of love and friendship, a complex sociological system plays out that renders the human cost front and center, for the victors as well as the vanquished, all in an effort to carve out a semblance of identity, fulfillment and ultimately, survival. “Olu and Tolu have written such an exciting and emotional origin story of an African warrior hero,” said Levine, “and Antoine’s passion for this project, coupled with his formidable talent, promises an epic series unlike any other on television.” “This project offers a gateway to our past that is so critical to our global history and yet so often marginalized,” said Fuqua. “Through SHAKA: KING OF THE ZULU NATION, we hope to bring this saga to life, all the tears, sweat and blood, all the joy and sorrow, all the intimacy and intensity and humanity. In short, we’re going to rock the world with this one.”

A cast nor premiere date for the series was not revealed.

