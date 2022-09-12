Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, Wayne Brady, Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross, and Melora Walters.

TV show description:

A romance and crime drama series, the American Gigolo TV show is based on the 1980 film of the same name which was written and directed by Paul Schrader. This series was developed by David Hollander.

Set in Los Angeles in the present day, the story follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) 15 years after he was wrongfully arrested and convicted for murder. He’s now been released from prison and must navigate complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him.

While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (O’Donnell) seeks to uncover the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago. She unearths a much larger conspiracy along the way.

Other characters include Isabelle (Brocheré), the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Richard Stratton (Orser), a self-made tech billionaire; and Julian’s best friend and mentor, Lorenzo (Brady). Gabriel LaBelle plays young Julian “Johnny” Kaye.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

