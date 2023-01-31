Network: Showtime

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: October 9, 2022 — December 11, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Madison Taylor Baez, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster, Nick Stahl, and Kevin Carroll.

TV show description:

A psychological horror drama series, the Let the Right One In TV show was inspired by the Swedish novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the film. The series was developed by Andrew Hinderaker.

The story revolves around Mark Kane (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez). Their lives were changed forever when, 10 years ago, she was turned into a vampire.

Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life and is able to go out only at night. Meanwhile, her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Now, they’ve returned home to New York City, desperate to find a cure.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — What’s Done In the Dark

Mark and Eleanor turn to Claire and Peter for help but realize they may have a plan of their own; Naomi and her new partner, Debra, make strides in their case, and Naomi uncovers a huge secret.

First aired: December 11, 2022.

