Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 12, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang.

TV show description:

A family drama series, the American Rust TV show is based on the novel by Philipp Meyer.

The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels). He’s the complicated (and compromised) chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town that’s full of good people making bad choices.

When news of the murder of an ex-cop rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect Billy Poe (Neustaedter), the son of Grace (Tierney), the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Henry English (Camp) is a disabled former steelworker and widower who has placed the entire burden of his care on his son, Isaac (Alvarez). When Isaac runs away, Henry is forced to call his daughter Lee (Mayorga) back from her new life in New York City and finally reckon with the reality of his wife’s death.

