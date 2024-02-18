American Rust: Season Two Premiere Date and New Outlet Set for Jeff Daniels Drama Series

American Rust has a return date finally set. The drama starring Jeff Daniels will arrive on Prime Video next month. The series is based on the novel by Philipp Meyers.

Starring Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang, the series follows Del Harris (Daniels), the Chief of Police of a small Pennsylvania, as he tries to figure out the lengths he is willing to go through when the son of the woman he loves is involved in a murder. Luna Lauren Velez and Kyle Beltran are joining the cast as series regulars for season two.

Season one of the drama aired in September 2021 and was canceled by Showtime in January 2022. Amazon Freevee saved the series from cancellation in June of that year.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date for American Rust: Broken Justice, the long-awaited second season of the compelling crime drama American Rust starring Emmy-winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) and Golden Globe-winner Maura Tierney (The Affair). All 10 new episodes of Season Two will be available on March 28, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. American Rust: Broken Justice will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town. Based on Philipp Meyer’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the first season of American Rust premiered on Showtime, exploring the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris. Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him. Returning from Season One are Daniels as Detective Del Harris, Tierney as Grace Poe, David Alvarez (West Side Story, 2021) as Isaac English, Alex Neustaedter (Colony) as Billy Poe, Julie Mayorga (Rare Objects) as Lee English, Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) as Virgil Poe, Rob Yang (Succession) as Chief Steve Park, and Kyle Beltran (Inventing Anna) as Detective Fisher.” Joining the cast for Season Two are Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter) as Detective Angela Burgos, Marc Menchaca (Ozark) as Vic Walker, Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black) as Mike Orr, Britian Seibert (A Murder at the End of the World) as Cynthia Frazier, Christopher Denham (Billions) as Russell Wolff, Amelia Workman (FBI) as Rinna Bransford, Leon Addison Brown (The Knick) as Chief Bolt, and Sara Lindsey (High Desert) as Maya Park. American Rust: Broken Justice is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis. American Rust: Broken Justice is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this series next month?