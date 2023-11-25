Motorheads: Prime Video Orders Ensemble Drama Series from John A. Norris (All American)

Motorheads is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new coming-of-age drama from an executive producer of All American, John A. Norris.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, and Melissa Collazo, the series follows an unlikely group who come together over their love of cars. The ensemble tells the story of “first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your very first car.”

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered coming-of-age ensemble drama Motorheads, from writer/showrunner John A. Norris (All American) and executive producer Jason Seagraves (Hacksaw Ridge), to series. The cast includes Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty), Michael Cimino (Never Have I Ever), and Melissa Collazo (One Of Us Is Lying) as series regulars. Motorheads will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your very first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, Motorheads is the adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of automobiles. And while some characters will be navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school, others will be racing from a dark past. “Motorheads is a gripping story, anchored around the series of “firsts” that accompany young adulthood. We have an incredible group of actors bringing John’s (out)cast of characters to life and we are excited to share this wistful, nostalgic journey with our global, Prime Video customers,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “From the very beginning, Amazon has been so supportive of the vision of the series. And the cast and crew we’ve assembled is beyond my wildest dreams,” said executive producer John A. Norris. Ryan Phillippe has been cast as Logan: A former NASCAR mechanic who now owns his own auto body shop in his hometown of Ironwood, Pennsylvania. Logan is having trouble keeping his shop afloat, and lives in the shadow of infamous brother, Christian Maddox. Nathalie Kelley has been cast as Samantha: An ER nurse who’s just left her job in New York City to move back with her kids to her rust-belt hometown. Michael Cimino has been cast as Zac: Zac knows his dad was a street racing legend in Ironwood, and is desperately trying to live up to his father’s reputation as the best there ever was. Melissa Collazo has been cast as Caitlyn: Caitlyn is Zac’s sister, a mechanical wiz who’s passionate about cars and knows how to fix them. Caitlyn hopes that moving to her parents’ hometown will help her get a clue into the disappearance of their father. Motorheads is written and executive produced by John A. Norris, who will serve as showrunner. The series is also executive produced by Jason Seagraves, Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media, Dana Brunetti, and Keegan Rosenberger. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) is attached to direct the pilot and Ryan Zaragoza will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

