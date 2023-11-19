Bosch: Prime Video Orders Spin-Off About LAPD Cold Case Division

The Bosch universe is expanding again. Prime Video has ordered another spin-off of the series, which will follow the Cold Case Division of the LAPD led by Detective Renée Ballard. The role has not yet been cast.

Season two of Bosch: Legacy recently wrapped on Freevee, with the series already renewed for a third season. The Bosch universe is based on the novels by Michael Connelly.

Prime Video revealed more about the new spin-off in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered the Untitled Renée Ballard project to series. The series is based on the work by New York Times best-selling author Michael Connelly. Connelly will executive produce under his Hieronymus Pictures banner alongside Fabel Entertainment. Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) and Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) will both serve as showrunners. The 10-episode order of the drama series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Untitled Renée Ballard series follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division – a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life. “From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” said Michael Connelly. “Alaimo and Sherwood have done an incredible job bringing Renée to life, and creating a show that feels contemporary and fresh while honoring the Michael Connelly Universe. As the producers of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, we are sure fans will love this new installment in the franchise,” said Henrik Bastin, Executive Producer and CEO, Fabel Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, and Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment with Jasmine Russ as co-executive producer. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymus Pictures.”

The premiere date for the yet-to-be-titled spin-off will be announced later.

