Harley Quinn: Season Five Renewal Announced for Adult Animated Series on Max

The adventures of Harley Quinn will continue for another season. Max renewed the adult animated series for season five. Season four premiered on the streaming service in July.

Starring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen, the dark comedy series follows Harley and Poison Ivy.

Max revealed the following about the plot of season four:

“This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. With appearances by DC’s most notorious characters and featuring a notable voice cast – including Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and others – HARLEY QUINN showcases the titular antiheroine’s killer journey from girlfriend to leading lady.”

Details for Harley Quinn season five will be announced later.

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, said the following about the show’s renewal:

“The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”

Executive Producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey also spoke about the renewal. They said, “We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out, and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper.”

The premiere date for Harley Quinn season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max animated series? Do you plan to watch season five?