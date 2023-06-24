Harley Quinn: Season Four Premiere Date Announced for Max Animated Series

Harley Quinn has its return date set. Season four of the animated series will arrive on July 27th. The series will continue the adventures of Harley and Poison Ivy in Gotham.

Season three of the Max series had the duo on opposite sides, with Harley joining forces with the Bat Family and Ivy leading the Legion of Doom for Lex Luthor.

Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen star in the series, which was renewed for a fourth season in September.

Additional details for Harley Quinn season four will be announced later.

