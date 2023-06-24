Last King of the Cross: Season Two Renewal Issued Ahead of US Premiere of Paramount+ Series

Last King of the Cross is not going anywhere. After a breakout season in Australia, Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama for a second season while it works out details for it to air in other parts of the world, per Variety. Season one of the series will air in the US later this year.

Starring Lincoln Younes, Tim Roth, Callan Mulvey, Claude Jabbour, Matt Nable, Maria Tran, and Tess Haubrich, the series, produced by Helium, is based on the autobiography of nightclub owner John Ibrahim and his life living in Sydney’s King Cross during the 1980s and 1990s.

Mark Fennessy, from Helium, said: “After the outstanding success of season 1, we are incredibly excited for ‘Last King of The Cross’ to return for an electrifying second season. Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story. As is evident by the international sales, ‘Last King of The Cross’ has been embraced globally, which has fueled Helium’s commitment to telling gripping stories on a grand scale, delivering immersive and powerful narratives that resonate with audiences around the world. With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment – taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human.”

James Durie, head of scripted, Cineflix Rights, also spoke about the series. He said:

“Mark and the Helium team created an incredibly compelling drama in the first season of ‘Last King of the Cross,’ which has been a hit with international audiences as well as in Australia. We are delighted to be bringing the next stage of the John and his brother Sam’s lives, their business empire, and complicated relationship with each other to fans around the world.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Last King of the Cross on Paramount+?