Tulsa King: Season Two? — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

This capo is building a new family far from his hometown. Will viewers want to follow along? Has the Tulsa King TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Paramount+?



A crime drama series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Tulsa King TV show stars Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, and Annabella Sciorra with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. The story follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), New York mafia capo who’s just been released from prison after 25 years. He’s then unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, The General slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters from his new locale. He works to establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.



As of November 14, 2022, Tulsa King has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Tulsa King for season two. Given that this series stars Stallone and was created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, I think there’s a very good chance that Tulsa King will be renewed. Given the talent behind it, the series may have been quietly given a two-season order right out of the gate. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tulsa King cancellation or renewal news.



