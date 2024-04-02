Tulsa King: Season Two Production Begins; Two Promoted to Paramount+ Series Regulars

Production has begun on season two of Tulsa King. Star Sylvester Stallone was featured in a new Instagram video taken from the set of the Paramount+ series.

Starring Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, the Tulsa King series revolves around Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) as he takes over the Tulsa, Oklahoma territory for the mafia after his release from prison. Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been promoted to series regular status for season two.

Paramount+ renewed the Tulsa King series in December 2022 after only three episodes had been released on the streaming service. Season one finished airing in January 2023.

Paramount+ revealed more about the crime drama series’ return in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced that production is underway on the highly anticipated second season of the hit original series TULSA KING, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone. Executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the comedy is set to film in Oklahoma and Atlanta with multi-award nominee Craig Zisk (Weeds, The Larry Sanders Show) set to direct and executive produce. Academy Award nominee Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos) is slated to return as writer and executive producer. TULSA KING is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. TULSA KING continues to be one of Paramount+’s most-watched series of all-time, ranking second only behind Sheridan’s 1923. The premiere of the series in November 2022, coupled with NFL ON CBS, set a new record at the time for subscriber growth in a single day since Paramount+’s launch, and was the most-watched series on the service while in-season. Season one of TULSA KING will make its broadcast debut on the CBS Television Network this summer prior to the launch of season two this fall. This is the most recent example of Paramount Global’s strategy that brings Paramount+ originals to new audiences on its linear platforms. The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Season one recurring stars Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regulars for the second season, alongside an incredible ensemble cast that includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Creator and Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan returns as executive producer. TULSA KING also is executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Terence Winter, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Braden Aftergood. In addition to TULSA KING, Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+ includes 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which is currently in production on its third season, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, 1923, which will be going into production on its second season later this year, and the upcoming all-new series LANDMAN, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

The premiere date for Tulsa King season two will be announced later. The video from the set is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

What do you think? Have you watched this Paramount+ drama series? Do you plan to watch season two?