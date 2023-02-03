The Family Stallone: Paramount+ Orders Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King) Reality Series

The Family Stallone is coming to Paramount+ this spring. The streaming service has ordered the new reality series which will feature Sylvester Stallone, his wife, and his three daughters.

Stallone recently appeared on Tulsa King on the streaming service. That series has already been renewed for a second season, and it follows a mobster sent to take over Tulsa, Oklahoma after he is released from jail.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the new docuseries THE FAMILY STALLONE, starring Oscar nominee Sylvester “Sly” Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will premiere exclusively on the service this spring in the U.S and Canada. The eight-part series will roll out in additional international markets this year. After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families. Meet the Family Stallone: Sylvester Stallone: To the world, he’s the man, the myth and the legend – but to his daughters, he’s just Dad. While he headlines box office smash hits, at home he is focused on building for the future and raising three independent and ambitious women.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone: Born and raised in LA, Jennifer is a savvy businesswoman and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care.

Sophia Stallone: The eldest of the three Stallone sisters has no interest in following in her father’s acting footsteps. Although Sophia currently hosts a podcast, “Unwaxed,” alongside her sister Sistine, she is still finding her path in life and focusing on her passions.

Sistine Stallone: An actress and model, Sistine is embarking on a new journey as a filmmaker and is currently in development on her first feature film.

Scarlet Stallone: The youngest of the Stallone sisters, and the last to leave the nest, Scarlet is moving into her own apartment at college. She has been set on following in her father’s footsteps and becoming an actress since she was a child and is now appearing alongside Sly in his new series TULSA KING, also available exclusively on Paramount+. THE FAMILY STALLONE is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.”

Check out the teaser for The Family Stallone below. A premiere date for the reality series will be announced later.

