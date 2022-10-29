The Real Love Boat: Cancelled? CBS Reality Series Moves to Paramount+

The Real Love Boat is making a big move. The reality series is moving from CBS to Paramount+. The fifth episode of the series will air on the streaming service on November 2nd. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host the dating competition series inspired by the classic CBS comedy.

Deadline revealed the following about the move:

“The Real Love Boat, which is a reality take on the classic CBS romantic comedy series, launched on October 5 with 2.4M viewers and a 0.3. This was in line with the overnight performance of ABC’s The Rookie: Feds, but was down on long-running hit Survivor, which brought in 4.8M viewers and a 0.7 in the earlier slot on CBS. It has slipped to below 2M overnight viewers for its subsequent three episodes.”

Other series to make the move from CBS to Paramount+ in the past include SEAL Team and Evil.

