Miracle Workers: Season Four; Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi Comedy Returns to TBS

Miracle Workers has a premiere date for its fourth season. The comedy anthology series will return to TBS on January 16th. The new season, titled Miracle Workers: End Times, will be set in a post-apocalyptic future. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass star in the anthology series, which is set in a different time era every season.

TBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

TBS has announced that “Miracle Workers: End Times” will premiere on Monday, January 16 at 10pm ET/PT. Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”), Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”), Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) and Jon Bass (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”) return in the fourth installment of the series as all-new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees. In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”), Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Lolly Adefope (“Shrill”), Paul F. Tompkins (“HouseBroken”) and Lisa Loeb (“Robot Chicken”). “Miracle Workers” was created by Simon Rich. “Miracle Workers: End Times” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners and are executive producers alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Check out a preview of Miracle Workers season four below.

