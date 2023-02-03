Kingdom Business: Season Two Renewal Set for BET+ Gospel Drama Series

Kingdom Business is returning for a second season. BET+ has renewed the gospel drama which stars Yolanda Adams and Serayah. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, the drama takes viewers into the gospel music industry. In the second season, viewers will see Loretta Devine and Louis Gossett, Jr. appear as recurring guest stars.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Kingdom Business follows Denita (Adams), a gospel superstar who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records, in addition to acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church, who is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Just as Denita is enjoying the fruits of her labor, the world she’s worked so hard to put together begins to unravel when an unexpected contender in the gospel music scene threatens her status. Rbel (Serayah) is a young woman on the rise whose checkered past as an exotic dancer is no match for her destiny to turn the gospel world on its head with her new-found voice.

The 10-episode first season was released in May 2022. A premiere date for Kingdom Business season two will be announced later. Episodes are currently being filmed in Atlanta.

