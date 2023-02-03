Marvel’s Hit-Monkey: Season Two; Hulu Renews Adult Animated TV Series with Leslie Jones Joining Cast

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is sticking around! Hulu has renewed the adult animated series for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes was released in November 2021.

Co-created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the animated series is based on the Hit-Monkey comics by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić, The story follows a Japanese snow monkey (Fred Tatasciore) whose entire tribe is killed. The monkey joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin (Jason Sudeikis) and then goes on a killing spree of his own, targeting the Yakuza underworld.

The show’s first-season voice cast also includes Ally Maki, Olivia Munn, Nobi Nakanishi, and George Takei.

Season two will see the return of Munn, Sudeikis, Tatasciore, and Maki as the monkey and ghost head to New York City. Viewers will also hear the voice of Leslie Jones during the second season. No details were revealed about the character she will play, per Deadline.

More hits. More monkey. Season 2 of Hit-Monkey is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/KySB8yIb6V — Hit-Monkey (@hitmonkey) February 2, 2023

A premiere date for Marvel’s Hit Monkey season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of this Hulu series? Did you enjoy the first season?