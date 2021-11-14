Solar Opposites: Hulu Teases Adult Animated Holiday Special



Solar Opposites is celebrating the holidays later this month with a new holiday special. Starring Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, the adult animated series follows four aliens who now live on our planet after escaping their world. The Hulu special will find the Schlorpian family figuring out what Christmas is.

Hulu released a red-band video teasing the special. Collider revealed the following about the music video:

“This crass Red Band music video features Korvo (Justin Roiland) getting the meaning of Christmas almost completely wrong despite the help of singer Darren Criss. While he understands the gift-giving part of the holiday, he also believes Christmas trees are symbols of deforestation and celebrating the killing of Earth which is just a tad bit wrong. He also gets a lesson on the three kings and baby Jesus and interprets the story as all of them “taking all of the drugs” and killing animals out of anger. Perhaps his worst lesson on Christmas comes from an evil little nutcracker who tells Korvo about Rudolph, an evil demon reindeer that cooks people with his laser nose and eats them.”

Check out the WTF is Christmas? music video promoting the Solar Opposites holiday special now. (Because of its NSFW rating, you’ll need to watch it on YouTube.) Check out photos from the episode below.

