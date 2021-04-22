Marvel’s MODOK: Hulu Releases Poster and Trailer for Animated Supervillain Series

Marvel’s MODOK is coming to Hulu soon, and the streaming service has now released a poster and trailer promoting the upcoming animated supervillain series. Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson star. The character first appeared in Marvel Comics back in 1967.

Hulu revealed more about Marvel’s MODOK in a press release.

“In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!”

Marvel’s MODOK premieres on May 21st on Hulu. Check out the poster and trailer for the animated series below.

What do you think? Have you read MODOK stories in the comics? Do you plan to watch Marvel’s MODOK on Hulu?