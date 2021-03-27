Vulture Watch

Has the Solar Opposites TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the animated Solar Opposites TV show stars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. The story centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding homeworld, only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty. Meanwhile, Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. The aliens’ mission is to protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Solar Opposites has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Solar Opposites TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hulu had cancelled this TV series, instead?