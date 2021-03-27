Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Solar Opposites: Season Three? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Solar Opposites TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Hulu)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Solar Opposites TV show on HuluWhat’s next for the team? Has the Solar Opposites TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Solar Opposites, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the animated Solar Opposites TV show stars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. The story centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding homeworld, only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty. Meanwhile, Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. The aliens’ mission is to protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Solar Opposites has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

It’s typically difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew a show like Solar Opposites for season three. In this case, we know the series has already been renewed for a third season of 12 episodes. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Solar Opposites cancellation or renewal news.
 

Solar Opposites Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Solar Opposites TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hulu had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x