Solar Opposites: Season Three Trailer and Art Released for Hulu Animated Series

Solar Opposites is returning for its third season next month to Hulu, and the streaming service has released a new trailer and key art. All 11 episodes arrive on July 13th. In addition, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Starring Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone, the adult animated series follows four aliens who now live on Earth after escaping their own planet.

Hulu revealed more about season three of Solar Opposites in a press release.

“Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick & Morty”, “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.”

Check out the trailer and key art for Solar Opposites season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Hulu animated series?