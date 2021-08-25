Kingdom Business: BET+ Orders Gospel Music Drama Series

Kingdom Business is coming to BET+. Eight episodes have been ordered for the drama which will take viewers into the gospel music industry. Kerry Lenhart and JJ Sakmar will serve as writers and executive producers for the series.

BET+ revealed more about the upcoming drama series in a press release.

“BET+, the leading streaming service for the Black community, has given the greenlight to the new music-driven drama KINGDOM BUSINESS. The eight-episode series explores the gospel music industry through the multiple lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music in a way we have never seen before. The drama is centered around the reigning Queen of Gospel ‘Denita Jordan,’ and her ex-producer/songwriter/lover, ‘Caesar,’ who created her sound and launched her career. ‘Denita,’ who also runs an in-house record label and megachurch, is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs to retain her place on the throne. Things seem to be unfolding in ‘Denita’s’ favor until an unsuspecting young woman on the rise with a checkered past enters the scene. Destined and anointed to challenge gospel music conventions, ‘Rbel,’ also a former exotic dancer, will see if her new-found voice can carry her to the top of the gospel kingdom. KINGDOM BUSINESS is executive produced by Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel and founder of Relevé Entertainment), DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven and CEO of Franklin Entertainment), Kirk Franklin (multi-Grammy-award-winner and Chairman & CEO of Fo Yo Soul Entertainment), who will also serve as the show’s executive music producer, and Michael Van Dyck (veteran TV and literary agent and founder of Inspired Entertainment). The series is written and executive produced by the Peabody Award-winning writing-producing duo Kerry Lenhart and JJ Sakmar (co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series and Medicine Ball) and is produced by DAELight Media.”

A premiere date and cast for this new series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Kingdom Business on BET+?