The Family Stallone: Season Two Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Reality Series

The Family Stallone arrived on Paramount+ last week, and the streaming service has already renewed the reality series for a second season. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the series follows him and his family – wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet – as they live their busy lives.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the new docuseries THE FAMILY STALLONE, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, has been officially greenlit for season two. Additionally, the series’ debut broke records, becoming the #1 original reality series premiere on the service. The first season, which premiered May 17, is now streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K, Australia and Italy, with further international markets to follow. After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families. THE FAMILY STALLONE is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.”

The premiere date for The Family Stallone season two will be announced later.

