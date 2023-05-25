Butterfly: Prime Video Orders Thriller Series Starring Daniel Dae Kim

Butterfly is headed to Prime Video. The series was first announced in development in February, and now the series has a six-episode order.

Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0) stars and executive produces the thriller based on the graphic novel by Arash Amel. Ken Woodruff and novelist Steph Cha are co-creators of the series.

Per Variety, Prime Video revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”

Production on the series will begin after the Writers’ strike ends.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Butterfly on Prime Video?