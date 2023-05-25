Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Butterfly: Prime Video Orders Thriller Series Starring Daniel Dae Kim

by Regina Avalos,

Daniel Dae Kim will star in Butterfly

(Photo: CBS)

Butterfly is headed to Prime Video. The series was first announced in development in February, and now the series has a six-episode order.

Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0) stars and executive produces the thriller based on the graphic novel by Arash Amel. Ken Woodruff and novelist Steph Cha are co-creators of the series.

Per Variety, Prime Video revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”

Production on the series will begin after the Writers’ strike ends.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Butterfly on Prime Video?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Love him on Hawaii five-0 the best so good love actor . Now produces The Good Doctor on ABC tv channel so good writer creative too.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x