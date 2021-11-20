The Consultant: Amazon Orders Thriller Series Starring Christoph Waltz

The Consultant is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Earlier this week, the streaming service ordered the darkly comedic workplace thriller, inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel and starring Christoph Waltz.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Two-time Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds) will star in the tense new Amazon Original drama series The Consultant, from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. The Consultant will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Tony Basgallop (Servant) is the creator and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, and Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is the director and executive producer. Waltz also serves as executive producer.

The Consultant is a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive. Inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, Basgallop, Shakman, Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman are executive producers, and Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures,” said Basgallop. “And with MGM and Amazon Studios we’ve found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive.”

“With The Consultant, Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios. “We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can’t-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe.”

“The Consultant is a biting workplace satire that is as suspenseful as it is darkly funny,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted TV at MGM. “Tony has created something truly unexpected with this series, and we are thrilled to partner with Amazon and this brilliant creative team to bring the story to life for audiences around the world.”