Manifest: Season Four; Production Underway on Series Saved by Netflix

The cast of Manifest is back at work! Earlier this week, production started on the sci-fi drama saved by Netflix in August. NBC canceled the series just before the end of its third season. Fans will see Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas (above, left), Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, and J.R. Ramirez together again on the small screen.

Ramirez and Dallas revealed the cast was back on set filming season four of Manifest on Instagram. Check out their posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.R. Ramirez (@jr8ramirez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Dallas (@joshdallas)

Creator Jeff Rake also posted a Tweet.

Netflix will announce a premiere date for the series at a later date. The streaming service ordered 20 episodes of the series, and the plan is to split the episodes into multiple seasons.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Manifest on Netflix?