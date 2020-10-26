Manifest: Season Three; Will Peltz to Recur on NBC Drama Series

Manifest is adding to its cast for season three. Will Peltz will appear as a recurring character on the NBC drama. He joins cast members Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long on the series.

The NBC drama follows the passengers of Flight 828 who returned home after a beach holiday to discover that five years have passed since they stepped onboard their flight. Passengers from the flight try to determine what happened to those five years and what caused their disappearance and their mysterious return.

Per Deadline, Peltz will play “Levi, a teaching assistant at the university where Ben works. His expertise in archeology brings him in contact with Olive, who’s eager to explore the results of TJ’s Egyptian research.”

Manifest will return at some point during the 2020-21 season, but an exact premiere date has not yet been set. Production on new episodes resumed earlier this month.

