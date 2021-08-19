Menu

Manifest: Season Four? Warner Bros. TV in Negotiations with Cast for Netflix Revival

by Regina Avalos,

Manifest TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers)

Manifest may be saved after all. Warner Bros. TV is working with the cast and writers of the series on new contracts for a possible revival by Netflix, per Deadline.

In June, Netflix opted not to save the cancelled NBC series. However, Manifest’s continued success on the streamer caused Netflix and NBC Universal to rethink the show’s future. A renewal by NBC or a pick-up by Peacock were explored, but those options are now out. Netflix is still very interested.

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long star in the series, and the cast has joined in the social media #saveManifest campaign.

A fourth season would give fans closure after a cliffhanger season three finale. It is not known if more seasons would follow if the series is picked up by Netflix.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Manifest? Would you watch a fourth season on Netflix?



Heather

PLEASE! With each new article and each new surge in social media I’m trying hard not to get my hopes up, but we need at least one more season! We need some closure, some explanations. This show has too much mystery and too much unknown for it to just completely end with that cliffhanger final.

Amy Kendall

Yes!! I want to see more of Manifest!!! Please bring it back!

Amy

Yes please bring back Manifest!!!

Sandi Valenzuela

Oh please, please, please bring it back. We love Manifest and its cast!!!

Trish M

Yes!!! Please!!!

Jason B Stevens

Please! Got to finish this off and close out the series the way it was intended 🙂

Tanner Schroeder

Yes I would watch a 4th season on Netflix. We need a closure. I would like the series to end with closure.

Charlotte Bisbee

Yes!! Please!! I would definitely watch!! We need closure!!

Frank Deal

YES

Barbara

YES, PLEASE! We need closure.

Scott

Yes I would love it

