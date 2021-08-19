Manifest: Season Four? Warner Bros. TV in Negotiations with Cast for Netflix Revival

Manifest may be saved after all. Warner Bros. TV is working with the cast and writers of the series on new contracts for a possible revival by Netflix, per Deadline.

In June, Netflix opted not to save the cancelled NBC series. However, Manifest’s continued success on the streamer caused Netflix and NBC Universal to rethink the show’s future. A renewal by NBC or a pick-up by Peacock were explored, but those options are now out. Netflix is still very interested.

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long star in the series, and the cast has joined in the social media #saveManifest campaign.

A fourth season would give fans closure after a cliffhanger season three finale. It is not known if more seasons would follow if the series is picked up by Netflix.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Manifest? Would you watch a fourth season on Netflix?