The Devil’s Hour: Amazon Orders Thriller Series from Sherlock Creator

The Devil’s Hour is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a new ‘creepy’ thriller series from Steven Moffat, the man behind Doctor Who and Sherlock. The series follows one woman’s battle with the supernatural.

Deadline shared more about the plot of the series:

“The Devil’s Hour is a UK original that tells the story of a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33AM, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3AM and 4AM. Lucy Chambers’ eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.”

Georgia Brown, Director of European Amazon originals, said the following about the new Amazon series, per Independent:

“The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story from an exciting new voice, with a dream team behind and in front of the camera. We’re thrilled to be working with Tom, Steven and Sue on this new project, and we can’t wait to share news of the great British talent set to feature in this series.”

Neither a cast nor a premiere date for the series has been announced.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Devil’s Hour once it arrives on Amazon?