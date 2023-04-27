Étoile: Prime Video Orders Two Seasons of Ballet Drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino

Étoile is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered two seasons of the ballet drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Starring Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin, Simon Callow, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and David Alvarez, the series will follow two ballet companies, and episodes will be filmed in Paris and New York.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Prime Video today announced a two season order of Étoile, a new eight-episode original series from Emmy-winning creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who will write, direct, and executive produce. The series is set to star Emmy winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and David Alvarez (West Side Story). Étoile will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Set in New York City and Paris, Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. “Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We’re incredibly excited for Étoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan, and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can’t wait to share with our global Prime audiences.” “Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. From Amazon Studios, Étoile is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert. Scott Ellis will serve as co-executive producer. The series was developed under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. The fifth and final season of Sherman-Palladino and Palladino’s most recent acclaimed series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, launched with three episodes on Prime Video on Friday, April 14. New episodes will continue to drop every week until the series finale on May 26.”

The premiere date for Étoile will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Prime Video series?